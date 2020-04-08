Brewers Association Announces Virtual Craft Brewers Conference, Releases Schedule

The Brewers Association’s Craft Brewers Conference will go on in 2020 — at a social distance.

The trade group that represents small and independent craft brewers today announced plans to hold the event virtually over the next five weeks, from April 13 through May 15, with many days featuring two live streamed seminars.

The BA said more than 70 industry experts will give 40 free presentations over the next five weeks. See the full schedule here and list of speakers here.

The BA canceled CBC, which was supposed to take place from April 19-22 in San Antonio, Texas, on March 12, citing concerns over the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19. CBC, as well as Brew Expo and the World Beer Cup competition were expected to draw more than 13,000 attendees to San Antonio.

The virtual edition of CBC will kick off at 4 p.m. ET Monday, April 13, with long-time BA counsel Marc Sorini’s presentation: “From Seltzer and State Laws to Pandemics: Legislative and Government Affairs Update for Small Brewers.”

Also of note, one of the most anticipated presentations of the year, the annual “State of the Craft Brewing Industry” address from BA chief economist Bart Watson will take place at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 15.

In addition to the BA’s free version of CBC, the Craft Beer Professional Facebook group will host a free virtual conference from April 20-22, featuring nearly 40 presentations. Find more info here.