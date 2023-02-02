Breweries, Retailers and Consumers Prepare For Maryland Craft Beer Lovers Month

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – Belly up – this February marks another celebration of Maryland Craft Beer Lovers Month. Known locally as “FeBREWary,” this monthlong recognition of craft beer highlights the local beer industry. Whether you’ve got a favorite seat at a community tasting room or like to pick up Maryland-made beer at a local retailer, FeBREWary is your time to celebrate all things Maryland beer.

“We always look forward to Craft Beer Lovers Month,” says Brett Snyder, President of the Brewers Association of Maryland and co-founder of Waredaca Brewing Co. “Some great consumer events are happening and there is always great Maryland beer to enjoy.”

Kick Off FeBREWary With Maryland’s Black-Owned Breweries

FeBREWary commences on Wednesday, February 1 at Charles County’s Patuxent Brewing Company. Enthusiasts are invited to join local brewery representatives from 2-4 pm for a kickoff happy hour featuring releases from Maryland’s Black-owned breweries and beer brands. In an industry underrepresented by minority business owners, the number of Black-owned breweries in Maryland eclipses national figures. To date, five percent of Maryland’s breweries or craft beer brands are identified as being Black-owned.

“Since we celebrate both Black heritage and craft beer in February, we’re compelled to share the story of Black-owned small businesses and their contributions to Maryland beer,” says Jim Bauckman of the Brewers Association of Maryland. “We’re all acutely aware that the brewing industry faces a lack of diversity in business operators and consumers and are excited about any opportunity to elevate these young businesses.”

Patuxent Brewing Co. has a great beer lineup for this celebration and will feature representatives from Black Beauty Brewing Company (Prince George’s County), Black Viking Brewing (Montgomery County), Joyhound Beer Company (Baltimore), Liquid Intrusion Brewing Company (Prince George’s County) and the nationwide Black Brew Movement.

“Kevin, Gene and I are excited to host this year’s kickoff,” says Davie Feaster, founder of Patuxent Brewing Co. “As Maryland’s first 100% Black-owned brewery, Patuxent Brewing Co. has been at the forefront of diversifying the local craft beer industry. Together with the Patuxent team, I am excited about the explosion of Black-owned breweries and brands in the last few years. We have always said that we didn’t desire to be the first and last – our doors have remained open to welcome and educate other Black brewers and brewery operators.”

Love Thy Beer & More FeBREWary Activities

Each FeBREWary the Brewers Association of Maryland invites consumers to “Love Thy Beer,” a craft beer tasting event showcasing beer styles brewed for winter sipping. More than two dozen local breweries will present their offerings from 6:00-10:00 pm at the Silver Spring Civic Building on Friday, February 10.

Breweries participating at Love Thy Beer share samples of their entry into the “Cupid’s Curse” competition and a winning beer is selected by voting attendees. Justin Trawick and the Common Good will perform live at the event. Tickets are currently on sale via Eventbrite.

This February, consumers are invited to visit Harford County breweries and enjoy “Come See Me About My Pale Ale.” This collaborative recipe will be produced at each participating brewery and coincides with the countywide recognition of its 250th Anniversary. Double Groove Brewing Company in Forest Hill will be the first to tap this release Thursday, February 9, 2023. More details about this project will be available on the Visit Harford and BAM websites.

For more information about FeBREWary events and engagements, visit the BAM website and follow the association on Facebook and Instagram. Download the free MD Craft Beverages App and plan your own Maryland beer journey. The app features Maryland’s brewery, distillery and winery tasting rooms, making tracking your local tasting experiences easy.

About FeBREWary

FeBREWary is the annual celebration of Maryland’s craft beer industry. Proclaimed as Maryland Craft Beer Lovers Month by the governor since 2015, the month showcases the more than 140 breweries operating in the state. Supporting more than 6,500 full-time jobs and $917 million in economic impact, the state’s beer industry is a major contributor to the economy. Consumers, brewers, retailers, and wholesalers all participate in FeBREWary.

About the Brewers Association of Maryland

The Brewers Association of Maryland, founded in 1999, is the non-profit trade association of Maryland brewing companies. The mission of BAM is to grow, promote, and protect the Maryland craft beer industry. Representing 105 licensed, operating Maryland breweries, the Brewers Association of Maryland is committed to producing memorable beer experiences for craft beer consumers. Events produced and promoted by the Brewers Association of Maryland are fundraisers and directly benefit our craft brewing industry.

