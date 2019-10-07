BrewDog Brings Hawkes Cider to U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – This weekend, BrewDog USA will officially welcome ciders into the states with a Columbus’ Cider Fest hosted by DogTap at 96 Gender Rd. On Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the event will celebrate the recent U.S. launch of its cider-making sister brand, Hawkes, with a fall-friendly event that’s free, family friendly and open to the public.

Hawkes, which became a part of the BrewDog family of epic beers in April 2018, was first tried in the U.S. by BrewDog’s Equity Punks at the 2019 Annual General Mayhem shareholders meeting just in August. Now, BrewDog wants to invite its Columbus fans to get a similar experience with a cider tasting event that the city has never seen.

Inside the BrewDog Museum and outdoors on the DogTap patio, fans can enjoy amazingly delicious hard ciders from Hawkes and guest cideries, including Rhinegeist, West End Cider House, Angry Orchard, Down East Cider and Shacksbury, along with apple-themed activities, food and drink specials, menu pairing ideas and live music from The Broken Relics. Brewed in BrewDog USA’s Canal Winchester headquarters, the three varieties of Hawkes ciders available at the event, and everywhere BrewDog is distributed, include:

Slam Funk, a full-bodied cider made with a blend of classic cider apples;

Dead and Berried, a smooth-bodied cider infused with strawberry, raspberry and blueberry; and,

Doom and Bloom, a deliciously sweet apple cider mixed with the bold flavors of rhubarb and the delicate aromas of strawberry.

Additionally, several other Hawkes varieties will be available on draft for Columbus fans for the first time ever. These include:

Soul Trader, featuring a balanced twist of apple tart and pleasing acidity;

True Roots, featuring a unique combination of natural ginger, Mandarin and Kiwi;

Big Wow, featuring a subtle sweetness and medium-dryness; and,

Pineapple Punch, featuring Braeburn apple juice and pineapple.

Drink tokens for the event can be purchased at the event on Sunday, inside the BrewDog Museum for $3 each.

BrewDog USA Head of Retail Jon Quick commented:

“BrewDog is constantly on a mission to push the boundaries of craft beer, so to break into the world of ciders here in the U.S. with our sister brand, Hawkes, is a dream come true. Not only is the cider amazing, but Hawkes also continually explores innovative approaches to modern cider making, so we can’t wait to see where this journey takes us.”

Quick continued:

“Fans in our 15-state distribution area can get their hands on Hawke’s three U.S. varieties anywhere BrewDog is available, and there are plans to make it available for purchase online by the end of the year.”

To RSVP to Cider Fest and score a free pint upon entry, visit bit.ly/hawkesciderfest.

About BrewDog

Since 2007, BrewDog has been on a mission to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as we are. From the Headliner series, which includes bold, uncompromising pack leaders like the flagship Punk IPA, to the Amplified range (beer, but turned up to 11), BrewDog brews beer that blows people’s minds and has kick-started a revolution. Cofounders James Watt and Martin Dickie shook up the business world in 2010 with the launch of pioneering crowdfunding initiative Equity for Punks, an initiative that has seen the company raise more money through online equity crowdfunding than any other on record. The funds and the army of punk shareholders (120,000) has enabled the Scottish craft brewery to scale up without selling out. With nearly 100 bars across the globe, export into 60 countries, and a brewery in Ohio that launched in 2017, BrewDog continues to take the craft beer revolution stratospheric, whilst continuing to push the boundaries, invest in people, put the beer first, and champion other small breweries in its venues.