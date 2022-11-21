BrewDog and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Spreads Holiday Cheer with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation-Inspired Beer

Just in time to ring in holiday cheer, BrewDog announces It’s A Beaut, a festive Pecan & Toffee Stout inspired by the iconic movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for another hit film–inspired drop, BrewDog’s It’s A Beaut Pecan & Toffee Stout wraps all the warm and fuzzy feelings and flavors of the holiday season into one jolly can. The limited-release 7.5% ABV porter packs in notes of fudge, nuttiness and vanilla, with low carbonation and bitterness. If it’s a bit nippy out, the hints of roasted cacao and sweet toffee in this decadent, smooth and roasty brew create everything you need to ditch that green Jell-O on the dessert table and curl up by the fire to open the gift that keeps on giving.

“The BrewDog crew grew up enjoying the antics of Clark and the Griswold gang and have since passed on the time-honored tradition of watching the movie together during the holidays with the next generation,” shares BrewDog head brewer Steve McMillen. “We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work with our friends at Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to create this fun take on a classic porter. We’d like to think Clark would enjoy a can or two of It’s A Beaut while mastering his holiday light display.”

If It’s A Beaut doesn’t find its way under your tree, six-packs are available in stores and can be found via BrewDog’s Beer Finder – an especially helpful tool if your old-fashioned family fun turns into a full-blown, four-alarm holiday emergency. It’s also available at your nearest BrewDog neighborhood bar and online at (MSRP: $10.99).

Since 2007, BrewDog?has?been on a mission to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as they are. From the Headliner series, which includes bold, uncompromising pack?leaders like the flagship Punk IPA, Elvis Juice and Hazy Jane, to the Amplified range (beer, but turned up to 11),?BrewDog?brews beer that blows people’s minds and has kick-started a revolution.??

In addition to becoming the first carbon negative brewery in the world in 2020, BrewDog is also a Certified B-Corp as of 2021. This is all part of its mission to become the world’s most sustainable drinks brand, showing that business can be a force for good.?

BrewDog shook up the business world in?2010 with the launch of pioneering crowdfunding initiative Equity for Punks, an initiative that has seen the company raise more than $99M over seven rounds, with its latest round open until April 2020.??

The funds and the community of Equity Punk shareholders (217,803) has enabled the Scottish craft brewery to scale up without selling out. With over 113 bars across the globe, export into 60 countries, and a brewery in Ohio that launched in 2017,?BrewDog?continues to take the craft beer revolution stratospheric, while continuing to push the boundaries, invest in people, put the beer first and champion other small breweries in its venues.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

https://www.brewdog.com/usa