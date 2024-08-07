Brewbound Podcast: World of Beer Bankruptcy, Bud Light 1 Year After the Boycott

World of Beer has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, in an effort to reorganize. Brewbound managing editor Jess Infante shares details of the filing and what it means for craft breweries.

Jess and Brewbound editor Justin Kendall also review the latest earnings reports, including Anheuser-Busch InBev cycling the anniversary of the Bud Light boycott, how A-B is faring in the U.S. a year later, and the fallout being felt by one of its top competitors, Molson Coors, and one of its biggest supply chain partners, Ball Corporation.

Jess and Justin also reveal how little they know about soccer, and discuss car trips with toddlers and adjusting to a new puppy.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.