Brewbound Podcast: Unpacking the Deal for Bell’s and a Trip to Castle Island

Just how big of a deal is the sale of Bell’s to Lion Little World Beverages? The Brewbound team along with 3 Tier Beverages founder Donn Bichsel Jr. and Castle Island Brewing founder Adam Romanow discuss the transaction. Plus, Romanow offers insights into opening a second taproom location in South Boston — such as how foot traffic varies throughout the day in Castle Island’s suburban taproom vs. its new one in the city –and the brewery’s booming contract brewing business.

The crew also discusses Allagash’s 2022 strategy and whether Castle Island would play in popular packaging formats such as variety pack and 19.2 oz. cans.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

New episodes of the Brewbound Podcast are published about every week.

Email podcast@brewbound.com with questions and feedback.