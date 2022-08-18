Brewbound Podcast: Paul Weaver on Boston Beer’s Cannabis Plans

Boston Beer’s head of cannabis, Paul Weaver, discusses the Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea maker’s foray into cannabis-infused beverages in Canada. Weaver shares why tea was the perfect vehicle for a THC-infused drink, how the July launch of Teapot has gone, and how the narrative of cannabis stealing occasions from beer has changed.

“We want Teapot to be a social cannabis brand,” Weaver explained “Something you can stay engaged with your friends. You don’t have to break the rhythm.”

Weaver goes into the parallels between cannabis and tea, with different strains and teas corresponding with day parts, and how group occasions of five or more could be the brand’s “sweet spot.”

“That’s where we really have an interesting opportunity to be disruptive is the group setting where drinks are present but maybe a different vehicle,” he said.

Also on this episode, the Brewbound team discusses the latest headlines.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.