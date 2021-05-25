Brewbound Podcast: Misconduct and Misogyny in the Beer Industry

On a special edition of the Brewbound Podcast, the Brewbound team recaps some of the news stories from the outpouring of accounts of sexual harassment, abuse, misogyny and toxicity within the beer industry.

The team discusses the chilling effect non-disclosure agreements can have on former employees’ ability to speak out about past experiences in toxic workplaces, as well as why employees are hesitant to report harassment or inappropriate behavior when it happens.

They discuss the actions several breweries have taken since news of toxic work environments have come to light, including the resignations of two brewery founders.

Editor’s Note: This episode may not be suitable for all listeners. It was recorded on Monday, May 24.

