Brewbound Podcast: How Easy is it Being a Green Brewery?

Allagash Brewing has launched a pair of recycling programs as part of the Portland, Maine-headquartered craft brewery’s commitment to sustainability.

“It’s been part of who we are for some time,” brewmaster and VP of brewing operations Jason Perkins explained during the latest edition of the Brewbound Podcast.

On a special Earth Day edition of the podcast, Perkins details Allagash’s recycling co-op with other Maine breweries, as well as its program that encourages consumers to drop off recyclable items such as PakTech carriers, corks, metal caps and cages, and shipping materials such as bubble wrap and air pillows at the brewery.

“We don’t necessarily want to run a recycling program for the next 20 years or whatever it is,” Perkins said. “It works for us now, but we hope to proof-of-concept this, and show that it works, and there is some interest with some local recycling and trash companies, the University of Maine has expressed some possible interest in potentially getting involved. So the long-term goal is for this to get some legs under it and go bigger than what it is now. “

Perkins shares advice for other breweries considering starting their own programs, the work of Allagash’s “Green Team” and how sustainability factors into recipe creation.

Brewbound’s Justin Kendall and Jess Infante discuss other Earth Day initiatives, including New Belgium’s Fat Tire Torched Earth Ale, second COVID-19 vaccine shots, pet turkeys and more.

