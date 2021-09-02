Brewbound Podcast: Hard Seltzer Tries to Beat the Off-Season Blues

Can the hard seltzer segment outsmart the seasonal slump it typically goes through every fall? Two-thirds of the Brewbound team discuss in the newest episode of the Brewbound Podcast.

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Bud Light Seltzer is betting on it with its new Fall Flannel Variety Pack featuring such autumnal flavors as Apple Crisp, Toasted Marshmallow, Maple Pear and — of course — Pumpkin Spice. Boston Beer Company’s Truly Hard Seltzer will roll out the Truly Holiday Party Pack on November 1 including cocktail-inspired flavors such as Cran Orange Sparkler, Pom Ginger Fizz, Holiday Sangria Style and Spiked Apple Spice.

The team also discussed COVID-19 protocols in place at upcoming fall beer industry conferences, including the Brewers Association’s Craft Brewers Conference (which will not require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result) and the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s annual convention (which will require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result).

