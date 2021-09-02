Brewbound Podcast: Hard Seltzer Tries to Beat the Off-Season Blues

Can the hard seltzer segment outsmart the seasonal slump it typically goes through every fall? Two-thirds of the Brewbound team discuss in the newest episode of the Brewbound Podcast.

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Bud Light Seltzer is betting on it with its new Fall Flannel Variety Pack featuring such autumnal flavors as Apple Crisp, Toasted Marshmallow, Maple Pear and — of course — Pumpkin Spice. Boston Beer Company’s Truly Hard Seltzer will roll out the Truly Holiday Party Pack on November 1 including cocktail-inspired flavors such as Cran Orange Sparkler, Pom Ginger Fizz, Holiday Sangria Style and Spiked Apple Spice.

The team also discussed COVID-19 protocols in place at upcoming fall beer industry conferences, including the Brewers Association’s Craft Brewers Conference (which will not require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result) and the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s annual convention (which will require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result).

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

New episodes of the Brewbound Podcast are published every other Thursday. Check Brewbound’s upcoming events schedule for future podcast episodes and streaming video programming.

Email podcast@brewbound.com with questions and feedback.

