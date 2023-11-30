Brewbound Podcast: Garage Beer Leaders on Finding the Craft Lager Brand’s Voice

Garage Beer’s new owner, Andy Sauer, and VP of marketing, Corey Smale, join the Brewbound team to discuss taking over the craft lager brand following a deal with Kentucky’s Braxton Brewing earlier this year.

Sauer and Smale share how they’re building the brand, expanding to new markets, speaking to consumers and creating and nurturing the brand’s voice.

The Brewbound team also breaks down the latest legal news in the beer space, including a lawsuit among Tree House owners and the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit against Boston Beer amid the slowdown in Truly Hard Seltzer trends. The team also play Another Round or Tabbing Out on the growing number of craft doomsday stories.

