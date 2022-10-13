Brewbound Podcast: GABF and NBWA Field Reports, Plus Brew Talks’ Portfolio Strategies Beyond IPA

How do you innovate at scale beyond the IPA juggernaut? With the various IPA sub-styles accounting for nearly half of off-premise craft beer sales, leaders from Dogfish Head, Sierra Nevada, Atrevida Beer Co. and 3 Tier Beverages explore where the opportunities for growth are in other beer styles and how they’re building their product mix during a Brew Talks conversation in Denver. Plus, we break some news.

The Brewbound team checks in from the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s Annual Convention and shares their thoughts on the 2022 edition of the Great American Beer Festival.

The team also dives into the latest news, including another deal for Reyes, this time in Hawaii, and a challenge to Hard MTN Dew’s route to market in Virginia.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.