Brewbound Podcast: Are you an omni-biborous consumer?

With the release of the Brewers Association’s latest consumer survey, the Brewbound team discusses what it means to be an “omni-biborous” consumer, a term coined by chief economist Bart Watson.

The team dives into the survey, which found that the number of legal drinking age adults who drink craft beer has reached its highest point, as has the number of people who say they drink craft beer weekly.

The conversation also covers Fourth of July data from Drizly, the latest shipment and import numbers, the latest acquisition by mega beer wholesaler Reyes, and more.


Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

New episodes of the Brewbound Podcast are published every other Thursday (or so). Check Brewbound’s upcoming events schedule for future podcast episodes and streaming video programming.

Email podcast@brewbound.com with questions and feedback.

