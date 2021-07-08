Brewbound Podcast: Are you an omni-biborous consumer?

With the release of the Brewers Association’s latest consumer survey, the Brewbound team discusses what it means to be an “omni-biborous” consumer, a term coined by chief economist Bart Watson.

The team dives into the survey, which found that the number of legal drinking age adults who drink craft beer has reached its highest point, as has the number of people who say they drink craft beer weekly.

The conversation also covers Fourth of July data from Drizly, the latest shipment and import numbers, the latest acquisition by mega beer wholesaler Reyes, and more.



