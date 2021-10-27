Brewbound Podcast: A Discussion with DISCUS

On the heels of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States’ annual convention in Austin, Chris Swonger, the trade group’s president and CEO, joins the Brewbound Podcast to discuss the growth of ready-to-drink spirits-based canned cocktails, and the organization’s efforts to even the tax rates for RTD products with beer, as well as efforts to add direct-to-consumer sales privileges and much more.

Swonger outlines the trade group’s priorities heading into 2022 and dishes on the organization’s recently released Luxury Brand Index, which tracks top shelf products that retail for $50 or more for a 750 mL bottle.

Also in this edition of the podcast, the Brewbound team analyzes Boston Beer Company’s Q3 earnings report, including the $133 million in costs the company took due excess and out-of-code Truly Hard Seltzer. The team also hits the top headlines, including Deschutes’ planned closure of its tasting room in Roanoke, Virginia; Reyes’ acquisition of Powers Distributing in Michigan; and a proposed excise tax increase on alcoholic beverages in Massachusetts.

