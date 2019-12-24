Brewbound Live 2019: Hard Seltzers on Pace for $1.5 Billion in Off-Premise Dollar Sales, According to Nielsen

Off-premise dollar sales of hard seltzers are on pace to hit $1.5 billion by the end of 2019, Nielsen’s beverage alcohol practice team shared earlier this month during the Brewbound Live business conference in Santa Monica.

Nielsen’s beverage alcohol practice team members Danelle Kosmal and Caitlyn Battaglia shared that hard seltzers now account for 5% of all beer category dollars. And the popular “beyond beer” offering is poised to continue to dominate the market of beer alternatives in 2020.

