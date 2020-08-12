Brewbound Frontlines: Dealmakers Discuss Private Equity’s Influence in Craft Brewing and the State of M&A

The next Brewbound Frontlines brings together dealmakers from Arlington Capital Advisors, Cascadia Capital, Cowen and Company, and Farlie, Turner & Co. to discuss the influence of private equity money on the craft brewing industry and the current state of M&A activity in the brewing space.

Joining the conversation will be:

Craig Farlie, Managing Director, Farlie, Turner & Co.

Townsend Ziebold, Managing Director Investment Banking, Cowen and Company

Nicole​ Nugent Fry, Managing Director, Cascadia Capital

Ryan Lake, Principal, Arlington Capital Advisors

Our panel will take a look into the rearview mirror at private equity’s infusion of capital into the industry, as well as look forward at the market.

Brewbound Frontlines is live Thursdays at 3 p.m. EST. on Brewbound.com. Viewers are encouraged to submit questions for our panelists via text at (617) 336-8560.

About Brewbound Frontlines

Brewbound Frontlines is a weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry. Frontlines is an extension of Brewbound’s leading B2B industry reporting. New episodes stream Thursdays at 3 p.m. EST at Brewbound.com.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.