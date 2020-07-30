Watch Brewbound Frontlines: Ballast Point Leaders Discuss Taking the Helm During the COVID-19 Pandemic

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The livestream will appear here. Refresh this page at 3 p.m. ET.

Today on Brewbound Frontlines, the leaders of Ballast Point Brewing will discuss their journey from running small upstart Kings & Convicts to making one of the year’s biggest acquisitions of 2019.

CEO Brendan Watters and COO Chris Bradley will talk about the challenges they faced as they were handed the keys to Ballast Point from Constellation Brands just two days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down on-premise establishments nationwide, including Ballast Point’s six retail locations across California and Illinois.

Watters and Bradley will discuss the acquisition, the uncertainty of taking over a large-scale craft brewery during a pandemic, operating in an unstable time, maintaining the culture of one of San Diego’s largest and most established craft breweries and leading a workforce of more than 500.

Brewbound Frontlines is live Thursdays at 3 p.m. ET. Viewers can text questions for the panelists to: (617) 336-8560.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conference