Brewbound Frontlines: A Virtual Panel Discussion ft. COOP Ale Works, Exile Brewing Co., Six Shooter Hospitality

Tweet
Reddit
Share74
Share
Email

As the craft beer industry navigates the complexities the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought on the on-premise channel, Brewbound is gathering leaders to discuss how brewers nationwide are approaching the circumstances.

This live streamed virtual panel features leaders from breweries in states where social distancing measures have not yet been put in place by state order.

Our guests:

  • Nick Cervine, Corporate Accounts Manager, Exile Brewing Company, Des Moines, Iowa
  • Angie Pelton, Owner, Six Shooter Hospitality, North Dakota
  • Sean Mossman, Director of Sales and Marketing, COOP Ale Works, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

We’ll discuss industry conditions in these markets, how the pandemic is affecting them, and how consumers have reacted over the past month. Join the interactive conversation and learn how these leaders’ companies are working through these unprecedented times.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.