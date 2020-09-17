Brew Pipeline Expands Leadership Team with New Hires

MADISON, Wis. — Brew Pipeline, a turnkey national distribution platform, announced two new hires: Houston Shively, vice president of distributor network, and Scott Ebert, chief business development and financial officer. At Brew Pipeline, Shively will be responsible for distributor communication, strategic planning and execution. Ebert will lead new business opportunities and financials with the brewers, distillers and national distributor network. This team expansion came as a result of the company’s continued growth in the market.

Shively has more than 30 years of industry experience building relationships with national wholesalers for Anheuser Busch/InBev and Molson Coors. He continues to be a valued partner of these two companies, along with many craft breweries and distilleries. Before this role, Shively was a national account manager for the largest supplier of glassware, barware and utilities for the beverage industry, focusing on localizing national brand marketing strategies and programs.

“I’ve known and worked with Houston for over 15 years,” says Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline. “Not only does he have solid experience in the beer industry, but he has the ability to strategically coordinate and execute all of our brand strategies with our regional managers, chain team and distributors.”

Working for more than 30 years in the manufacturing and distribution space, Ebert has extensive experience in the beverage industry. He was previously the CFO at Three Floyd’s Holdings, overseeing development of new business lines, brand lines, expansions of locations, distributor relations and core finance matters. In addition, Ebert led Baker Tilly’s beverage practice for five years, and provided transaction, valuation and consulting services to the exploding craft brewery sector.

“We are excited to welcome Scott to our Brew Pipeline family – I’ve worked with him on several projects,” continues Kwapil. “As we continue to build out our brand and distributor investments, Scott’s knowledge and craft brewery experience will be crucial in our financial strategy and plan.”

For more information or questions about Brew Pipeline, please email info@brewpipeline.com

