Brew Pipeline Collaborates With Potosi Brewing and Pink Boots Society

PEWAUKEE, Wis. – Brew Pipeline, a direct-access platform between craft beverage producers and new markets , announced today a new collaboration with Potosi Brewing Company and Pink Boots Society – Rosa Stiefel. German for ‘pink boots,’ this Hefeweizen made with real grapefruit will be available for a late summer release throughout the country. Part of Brew Pipeline’s CAUSE program, $2 from every case sold will go towards Pink Boots Society’s scholarship program to assist, inspire and encourage women beer professionals to advance their careers through education. Distributors and retailers will have the opportunity to match the dollars per case donation, to accelerate fundraising.

“Working with Potosi to bring this collaboration to life was a no brainer, ” says Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline. “As a 501(c)(3) non-profit themselves, and with a mission to support educational based initiatives, we were eager to bring them on board. Many people don’t realize that in addition to brewing great craft beer, they are one of only a few breweries that channels all profits to charitable causes.”

“As with most things in the brewing industry, collaborations lead to great things and we are excited for this one,” says Laura Ulrich, president of Pink Boots Society. “Pink Boots Society is the premier organization for women beer professionals with the mission of assisting women to advance their careers through education and our ever-growing scholarship programs. The funds that will be raised from this collaboration with Brew Pipeline will directly impact women and the beer industry as a whole.”

Rosa Stiefel is available in 4-packs of 16 oz cans with a suggested retail price of $7.99-9.99, and in kegs. Prices vary due to promotions and individual state taxes. Product specs include:

4.5% ABV

8 IBUs

Subtle grapefruit and wheat character on the nose, cloudy pour with orange hue

About Brew Pipeline

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is the first direct-access platform between the best craft brewers and new markets across the nation. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab, and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, and add true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike. For more information, visit www.brewpipeline.com and follow on social media @brewpipline.

About Potosi Brewing Company

Potosi Brewery is a craft brewery located in Beer’s Hometown®, Potosi, WI, where it houses the ABA National Brewery MuseumTM, Great River Road Interpretive Center, a brewpub and beer garden. Potosi beer and root beer are brewed by its fine people, in a small batch with the finest ingredients. Through its sole owner, the Potosi Foundation, a 501(c)3 not for profit, the Potosi Brewery gives all its profits to charity. Learn more at PotosiBrewery.com , follow them on Instagram (@PotosiBrewingCo), and Twitter (@PotosiBrewingCo) or like them on Facebook.

About Pink Boots Society

The female movers and shakers in the beer industry, Pink Boots Society gets the beer brewed and fermented with the highest possible quality. Members also own breweries, package beer, design beer, serve beer, write about beer, and cover just about any aspect of beer, and are all women. Most importantly, Pink Boots Society teaches others what they know through their own seminar programs, helping other women advance their beer careers by raising money for educational scholarships.