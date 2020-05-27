Brew Pipeline Brings Ale Asylum’s FVCK COVID Nationwide

PEWAUKEE, Wis. – Brew Pipeline, a direct-access platform between craft brewers and new markets, announced it’s partnering with Wisconsin’s Ale Asylum to bring its newest beer, FVCK COVID, nationwide beginning this June. FVCK COVID is available in two beer styles – Pilsner, originally launched in only Wisconsin last month, and Hazy Pale Version 2.0, released just last week.

“Never in my lifetime would I expect to witness something of this nature, let alone experience the sheer totality of each and every way this affects our staff, our families, and our community,” says Otto Dilba, co-founder of Ale Asylum. “The name may not be subtle, but it succinctly captures exactly how all of us feel about this moment. Also, hoarders.”

“The demand for FVCK COVID is growing rapidly – the initial release sold out in minutes at the brewery,” says Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline. “ And the brewery has since tripled their production efforts to keep up with demand. We’re thrilled to help Ale Asylum bring this beer beyond Wisconsin and to do our part to support those financially affected by Covid-19 in the restaurant industry.”

FVCK COVID is available throughout summer in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. The suggested retail selling price will range from $7.99 to $9.49 depending on various state taxes and promotions available.

Pilsner

4% ABV

Clean, crisp and refreshing

Hazy American Pale Version 2.0

5% ABV

Sessionable, bright, citrus, soft and hazy

To help restaurant workers struggling from the wake of COVID-19, $2 per case will be donated to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund . This fund was created to help restaurant and foodservice industry workers experiencing extraordinary hardship in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. Through this fund, grants will be made to restaurant industry employees who have been impacted by COVID-19, including a decrease in wages or loss of employment. This fund is operated by the National Restaurant Association Educational

Foundation, whose mission is to attract, empower and advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workers.

For more information regarding distribution and retail, please email info@brewpipeline.com

About Brew Pipeline

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is the first direct-access platform between the best craft brewers and new markets across the nation. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab, and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, adding true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike. For more information, visit www.brewpipeline.com and follow on social media @brewpipline and @guestbrewer.

About Ale Asylum

Ale Asylum is located in Madison, WI and has been serving the masses topnotch craft beer since 2006. In 2012 they moved to a new facility that is freestanding on 5 acres, 45,000 square feet and offers up an additional 85,000 square feet for expansion when the need arises. Their current facility has allowed them the advantage to brew in a 33 barrel brewhouse, the ability to enhance their sustainable practices and to utilize an automated bottling and canning line. They produce and package all beer on-site, making all-natural and unfiltered beer with impassioned spirit, the way beer should be made.