Brew Ha Ha Productions Drops Merch Supporting Craft Breweries Affected By COVID-19

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. – Brew Ha Ha Productions is proud to present “Drink Local, Stay Home #CORONASUCKS” merch benefitting the Orange County Brewers Guild. The largest craft beer festival producer in the United States, Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP) is heartbroken to watch its craft brewery family struggle during COVID-19.

To support the craft beer community, BHHP designed a line of “Drink Local, Stay Home #CORONASUCKS” graphic tee shirts and hoodies. 100% of net profits from the merchandise will be donated to the Orange County Brewers Guild to provide relief to local craft breweries.

“The entire craft beer industry is devastated, temporarily closing their tasting rooms and limiting craft beer production. The absolute best way to support the community is to drink local,” says Cameron Collins, President and Co-Founder, Brew Ha Ha Productions. “Offering these shirts is a fun way to provide a little extra support to the breweries. We are giving 100% of the net proceeds to the Orange County Brewers Guild. They will allocate the funds directly to the brewing community where it will be the most impactful and is most needed.”

Tee shirts are available for $24.99, and hoodies are available for $49.99. Free shipping is available on all orders.

For More Information: ocbrewhaha.myshopify.com