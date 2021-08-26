Breakthru Beverage Group Partners with Recess, Expands Portfolio with CBD and Relaxation Beverages

CICERO, Illinois – Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations and affiliates in 14 U.S. markets and throughout Canada, announced an expansion of its portfolio of wine, spirits, beer and non-alc products to also include CBD and Relaxation beverages. This marks a significant step in its ambitious and consumer-driven growth strategy. Breakthru is entering the CBD and Relaxation beverage space through a partnership with Recess, a leader in the fast-emerging category.

“We are excited to partner with Recess, an iconic brand that is playing at the intersection of some of the most significant emerging trends in the industry including greater consumer focus on mental well-being and the increasing demand for products that reduce stress; the rise of new functional ingredients such as CBD, adaptogens, and magnesium; consumer desire for alternative beverages; and the growth of functional beverages and sparkling water,” said Drew Levinson, Breakthru Beverage Group Vice President, Business Development, Emerging Brands. “We look forward to partnering with Recess to drive the development of their business and the category for years to come.”

Breakthru has always taken a deliberate and thoughtful approach to portfolio strategy including investments in emerging categories with long-term potential. CBD and Relaxation beverages is a logical extension of this effort. The organization’s multi-year strategy informs investments that will strengthen the business and more seamlessly align customer offerings with consumer demands and supplier aspirations.

“We are excited to partner with Breakthru to continue to expand our leadership position in the emerging relaxation category and bring our line of products that help consumers feel calm, cool, collected to more retailers and consumers nationwide,” said Benjamin Witte, Founder and CEO of Recess. “From the start, we were impressed with Breakthru’s operational vision, diverse portfolio, and commitment and belief in our product portfolio and the emerging Relaxation category. Breakthru has the right footprint that complements our existing DSD network, along with the capabilities and consumer focus that makes them an incredibly strong partner we look forward to growing with.”

Breakthru will carry both Recess’ flagship CBD line and the Recess Mood line which leverages Magnesium in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Virginia and Connecticut through its CDI affiliate – with additional expansion plans in the near future. Initially, Recess and Recess Mood will be available through BREAKTHRU NOW, the company’s proprietary eCommerce solution, third-party eCommerce partner Provi, and through Breakthru’s customer service department.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

About Recess

Recess is a consumer wellness and lifestyle brand creating beverages and supplements that help people feel more calm, balanced, and relaxed in an increasingly stressful world. The Recess portfolio includes Recess, a calming CBD and adaptogen infused sparkling water and its newest offering Recess Mood – a line of mood enhancing sparkling waters that leverages Magnesium L-threonate and adaptogens. The Recess mission is to lead the development of the fast-emerging Relaxation category and to become “an antidote to modern times” by helping people feel “calm cool collected” at different moments throughout their day.

For More Information:

https://www.breakthrubev.com