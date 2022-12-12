Breakthru Beverage Group Names Key Senior Leaders

Breakthru Beverage Group today announced the promotion of Kevin Roberts to a newly designed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) role and Julian Burzynski to a newly created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). These appointments will be effective January 1, 2023, following the planned retirement of E. Lloyd Sobel, current Chief Commercial Officer.

“As Breakthru continues to expand our North American footprint, advance our capabilities and deliver operational and executional excellence, we have the opportunity to evolve our leadership team to meet the demands of our future growth ambition,” said Tom Bené, Breakthru Beverage Group President & Chief Executive Officer. “Lloyd leaves big shoes to fill however Kevin and Julian are proven leaders, with deep industry relationships and a track record of delivering on behalf of our partners. I look forward to watching them both thrive in their new roles.”

As CCO, Roberts will build on his successful track record of leading Breakthru’s Supplier Business Development team and will oversee the company’s commercial strategy, including initiatives that support and enable the supplier and customer selling organizations. In his role as COO, Burzynski will oversee Breakthru’s customer-first execution strategy across North America including oversight of the U.S. and Canadian operating units and route-to-consumer efforts. Both will focus on delivering a consistent and scalable model that will foster superior execution, deliver against the company’s performance expectations and bolster Breakthru’s ambition for continued geographic expansion.

Sobel has had a long and distinguished career in the beverage alcohol industry. Since joining Breakthru in 2016, his successes include leading the commercial agenda across the company’s footprint while helping to maximize growth and profitability. Previously, Sobel served as President & CEO of Empire Merchant’s in New York as well as President of Charmer Industries-Metro NY.

“Lloyd is a consummate professional whose legacy is well earned as a trusted, effective and strong leader,” Bené commented.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit?www.BreakthruBev.com.