Breakthru Beverage Appoints Sean O’Connor Executive Vice President, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, today announced the appointment of Sean O’Connor as the Executive Vice President of Breakthru Beverage Florida. In this role, O’Connor will be responsible for leading all aspects of the organization’s business operations including growth strategies in support of suppliers and customers.

“Sean is an incredibly talented leader and culture creator with a wealth of industry experience, and I am thrilled to announce his appointment as our Executive Vice President in the Florida market,” said Kevin Dunn, President, East U.S. Region, Breakthru Beverage Group. “Sean has been a successful leader on the supplier side and with Breakthru and he truly exemplifies our corporate values. I am confident that his passion and strong supplier relationships will help drive continued growth for Breakthru’s Florida portfolio as well as our talented team.”

O’Connor joined Breakthru Beverage in 2012 as Executive Vice President of Breakthru Beverage South Carolina, where he led a team of 400 associates in delivering $250 million in annual revenue. He also managed the overall direction, coordination and evaluation of key functions including sales, operations, finance, information technology, human resources and trade development.

“I am thrilled for this opportunity in an exciting and competitive market like Florida. I have the utmost confidence in Breakthru’s long-term strategic vision and believe we are well positioned for sustained growth and success,” O’Connor said. “The knowledge I’ve gained and the relationships I have cultivated in South Carolina are invaluable and I am thrilled to have an opportunity to leverage my experiences in this role to help advance Breakthru’s interests in Florida.”

Prior to joining Breakthru, O’Connor spent 24 years with Brown-Forman Beverage Company where he held a variety of sales, marketing and executive leadership roles, including Senior Vice-President, National Sales Director for North America.

Sean is a member of the South Carolina Wine and Spirits Wholesalers Association and has held the position of Board President on three separate occasions. He will be relocating to Florida with his wife and three children.

