Breakside Brewery Announces 2019 Beer Lineup

PORTLAND, Ore.— Breakside Brewery will be adding to its reputation for innovative, experimental and diverse beers in 2019. The brewery, which just released its 2019 beer release calendar, is using the new year to demonstrate the breadth and variety of beer that its brewing team creates. Popular favorites are returning to take their place in the lineup, as well as some entirely new and brand-new seasonal beers.

Ben Edmunds, brewmaster for Breakside Brewery, said, “Our 2019 calendar is exciting. The rotating IPA series returns, featuring four favorite hoppy beers that we have refined over the past few years. Our barrel program continues to grow – both in wood-aged strong ales and mixed culture sour beers. The first releases from that wing of our brewery include some exciting new beers like The Oligarch and Fruits That Begin With The Letter Yuzu.

Some highlights that are on the horizon for 2019 include:

Year-Round Series Changes: Not only has the popular What Rough Beast made its hazy way into the year-round lineup, but the brewery has added a new beer to the mix: True Gold. A “golden pilsner” this easy drinker, available in six packs, has a bite and crispness that hearkens back to a pilsner or lager, with a distinctive Breakside-style twist. The signature Breakside IPA, Wanderlust IPA, Pilsner and Stay West IPA remain as part of this series in 2019.

Not only has the popular What Rough Beast made its hazy way into the year-round lineup, but the brewery has added a new beer to the mix: True Gold. A “golden pilsner” this easy drinker, available in six packs, has a bite and crispness that hearkens back to a pilsner or lager, with a distinctive Breakside-style twist. The signature Breakside IPA, Wanderlust IPA, Pilsner and Stay West IPA remain as part of this series in 2019. Seasonal Streamline: The brewery’s core seasonal lineup will focus on two main beers, starting out the year with Tall Guy IPA and following with Passionfruit Sour Ale in June. Salted Caramel Stout rounds out the year with a brief appearance during the holiday season. The Seasonal IPA series remains the same for the year.

The brewery’s core seasonal lineup will focus on two main beers, starting out the year with Tall Guy IPA and following with Passionfruit Sour Ale in June. Salted Caramel Stout rounds out the year with a brief appearance during the holiday season. The Seasonal IPA series remains the same for the year. The Oligarch: A study in barrel-aged experimentation, this new brew is far more than “just” an Imperial Stout. The Oligarch project encompasses 84 casks, 122 bbls of finished beer and no less than eight resulting variants. Aged in bourbon barrels (including some that previously contained maple syrup) the different beers resulting from this creative undertaking feature ingredients ranging from chocolate, vanilla and cinnamon all the way to mushrooms, almonds and raspberries.

A study in barrel-aged experimentation, this new brew is far more than “just” an Imperial Stout. The Oligarch project encompasses 84 casks, 122 bbls of finished beer and no less than eight resulting variants. Aged in bourbon barrels (including some that previously contained maple syrup) the different beers resulting from this creative undertaking feature ingredients ranging from chocolate, vanilla and cinnamon all the way to mushrooms, almonds and raspberries. New All-Draft Lager Series: A smaller volume project, but with big appeal, beers in this series are, as Edmunds says “universally loved by our brewers, and for good reason: they are refreshing, smooth, drinkable, clean, and complex.” More and more Breakside customers are trying and enjoying lagers, so the brewery is releasing a series of all-draft lagers to present these beers to a wider audience for the first time.

More experimental, barrel-aged and sour beers round out the 2019 calendar for Breakside Brewery. Find more information here: http://breakside.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/breakside-2019-onepage.pdf

About Breakside Brewery

Breakside Brewery opened in 2010 in Northeast Portland as a restaurant and pub brewery. The brewery is known for its innovative, experimental and diverse beers. In 2013, Breakside expanded operations to Milwaukie, OR with a 30 bbl production brewery filled with 30, 60 and 120 barrel tanks, barrel rooms for wild and non-wild/sour fermentations, a high-speed bottling line and a 24-tap tasting room. The brewery expanded to Northern California in 2016 and in 2017 Breakside opened its third location in the Slabtown district of Northwest Portland. In addition to winning several national and regional awards for its beers, Breakside was named Brewery of the Year at the 2017 Oregon Beer Awards and the 2018 Best of Craft Beer Awards. Breakside sells on draft and in 22 oz bottles in Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Maine, Northern California, British Columbia and Alberta.