Breakside Brewery and Von Ebert Brewing Collaborate on Lucia Italian Pilsner

PORTLAND, Ore. — Breakside Brewery and Von Ebert Brewing have partnered to create a new Italian Pilsner named Lucia.

The two breweries recently held a united brew day at Breakside’s NE Dekum Pub location to create Lucia. The 5.4% ABV pilsner was brewed with Italian barley and German hops, then dry-hopped with Grungeist. Its bright color and crushable body inspired the name Lucia, derived from the Latin word Lux, meaning light.

Lucia will be released on July 3 at 6 p.m. at Von Ebert’s Pearl location and the first 25 people to order pints of the new Italian pilsner will receive free cannoli from the Kind Coffee bakery. Following the initial release, Lucia will also be available at Breakside’s NE Dekum Pub location.

About Breakside Brewery

Breakside Brewery opened in 2010 in Northeast Portland as a restaurant and pub brewery. The brewery is known for its innovative, experimental and diverse beers. In 2013, Breakside expanded operations to Milwaukie, OR with a 30 bbl production brewery filled with 30, 60 and 120 barrel tanks, barrel rooms for wild and non-wild/sour fermentations, a high-speed bottling line and a 24-tap tasting room. The brewery expanded to Northern California in 2016 and in 2017 Breakside opened its third location in the Slabtown district of Northwest Portland. In addition to winning several national and regional awards for its beers, Breakside was named Brewery of the Year at the 2019 and 2017 Oregon Beer Awards and the 2018 Best of Craft Beer Awards. Breakside sells on draft and in 22 oz. bottles in Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Northern California, British Columbia and Alberta. www.breakside.com

About Von Ebert Brewing

Von Ebert Brewing sits at the crossroads where storied traditions meet bold new ideas in brewing. For more information on Von Ebert Brewing, please visit www.vonebertbrewing.com.