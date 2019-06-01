Braxton Brewing to Open Dedicated Barrel-Aging Brewery and Taproom

COVINGTON, KY – Braxton Brewing Co., a local brewery with national recognition, has announced major development plans to expand its presence to Fort Mitchell, Kentucky with the opening of the area’s first barrel-aging brewery and taproom. Expected to open its doors in Fall of 2019, the Braxton Barrel House will offer a unique experience for patrons by giving them the opportunity to create custom private barrel picks of Barrel-Aged brews. The Braxton Barrel House is a prime way to celebrate Kentucky’s rich bourbon culture while continuing to create the unique experiences for which the brewing company is known.

With the establishment of the Braxton Barrel House, the brewery will further cement itself as a true innovator. The location of the brewery and taproom is truly a unique space. Once a Remke grocery store, the 2,000 square foot loading dock will be redeveloped with large glass garage doors and a spacious outdoor patio. Then, the 20,000 square foot warehouse under the main floor will house the Barrel-Age beer, while a taproom for guests will sit on top. Ranging from $500 to $5,000, custom private barrel picks can yield upwards of 300 bottles of barrel aged beer.

“We’ve always been focused on creating one-of-a-kind experiences for our guests – both in the tap room and beyond,” shares Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing. “We’re looking forward to sharing the Braxton Barrel House with Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati-area beer and bourbon drinkers who love Kentucky’s culture as much as we do. To our knowledge, this is the nation’s first dedicated private barrel program, and we’re so proud to open the doors to our newest location.”

“The Braxton Barrel House and entertainment venue is very exciting and adds to the unique characteristics of our city,” said Fort Mitchell Mayor, Jude Hehman. “We look forward to the transformation of the Remke site and welcome new businesses like Braxton that will add to the walkability and neighborhood-friendly culture we are creating.”

Braxton is a brewery dedicated to making a material impact on a very fast-growing beer industry. Fulfilling that promise, Braxton is creating a facility and experience for customers to participate in the barrel aging process. The brewery’s Barrel House expansion was a decision based on the company’s desire to celebrate the deep-seated Kentucky heritage which the company knows and loves.

About Braxton Brewing Company

Born in a garage, a passion for brewing has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub of our lives and a place where we showcase our passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where our expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And like the garage of our past, our new home is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company was also recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award. So, welcome. You’re witnessing a dream come to life.