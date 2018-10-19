Braxton Brewing Co. to Release Wintertrip Pineapple Berliner Weisse

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Braxton Brewing Co. announces its second beer in the Trip Series. Wintertrip, an “easy to drink”, slightly tart and lightly fruited pineapple berliner weisse, follows Summertrip, one of the Cincinnati’s fastest growing craft beer brands in 2018.

Allowing beer drinkers to leave their winter woes behind with a tropical delight, Wintertrip is a taste of paradise. During the beer’s launch weekend, visitors to Braxton’s taproom can also enjoy a series of celebrations to help us all take a trip out of the winter doldrums to warmer times:

Enter to win two Ultimate Air Flight Vouchers

Pineapple Beer Slushies all weekend (while supplies last)

ALTO Pizza Kitchen + Bar will offer a themed tropical pizza with pepperoni, pineapple, fresh jalapeño and a citrus glaze

Friday:

Photobooth

Holtman’s Donut Popup Shop will feature a themed Pineapple Fritter, among others

Saturday:

Live music featuring local Reggae/Rock band, Jamwave

Wintertrip will be available on tap in Braxton taprooms beginning Friday, October 19, followed by cans becoming available at area Kroger markets beginning the week of October 22.