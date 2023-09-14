Braxton Brewing Co. Releases New Limited Time Offering, Collaborating with Another Iconic Cincinnati Favorite

CINCINNATI, Ohio— Braxton Brewing Co., a local brewery with national recognition, announces the launch of what promises to be a Cincinnati favorite limited time offering this week, Braxton’s BonBonerie Opera Cream Ale. This specialty, limited-edition stout is a marriage between Braxton’s expertly brewed beer and Cincinnati’s own BonBonerie’s iconic Opera Cream Torte. Consumers will be able to find the ale in a six-pack of 12oz cans at the Braxton taproom and at Kroger stores throughout Cincinnati, Dayton and Northern Kentucky at an SRP of $10.99, while supplies last, beginning early September. Braxton will celebrate the launch of this soon-to-be favorite LTO at the Covington’s “Opera Fest” on September 30, 2023 in the Covington Taproom.

“The BonBonerie Opera Cream Cake is such an iconic and nostalgic Cincinnati flavor, and we’re so excited to launch this beer as the first of our new Cincinnati Favorites line,” shares Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “The BonBonerie brand has been serving customers for over forty years and enjoys a robust history in Cincinnati. This beer represents such a unique flavor in Cincinnati Craft beer that we are honored to be working with The BonBonerie to launch the stout!”

Braxton Brewing Co. has carved out its place as a brewery to watch nationwide. This year, it earned the rank of 2051 on the highly prestigious 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. With a mindset on growth, Braxton Brewing Co. has seen expansion across its taprooms, its new innovative barrel house and across its collection of celebrated craft beers. Braxton was also honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award in 2019. Since then, despite nearly half of America’s top brewers reporting a decrease or flat line in 2019 productivity levels, Braxton Brewing Co. reported a significant increase in its own volumes, by 96% at a total of 23,500 barrels, and was named the fourth fastest growing regional brewery of 2019 from the Brewers Association — a true testament to the brand’s strength.

About Braxton Brewing Company

Born in a garage, a passion for brewing has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub of our lives and a place where we showcase our passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where our expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And like the garage of our past, our new home is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company also recently earned the rank of 2051 on the highly prestigious 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and was honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award.

About The BonBonerie

The BonBonerie, famous for their signature Opera Cream Torte, has been the signature cake for over 30 years. BonBonerie has one rule, is that everything they make must be two things: beautiful and delicious. Using quality ingredients like sweet cream butter, cane sugar, fresh lemon juice and zest, Belgian chocolate, and real vanilla from Madagascar. Everything is created by hand in the BonBonerie kitchens, including all doughs, icings, syrups, batters, and fillings. Supplying custom cakes, cake centerpieces, hand-cut cookies, and more for households across the greater Cincinnati area. Proud award-winning bakery for all pastries Beautiful and Delicious since 1983.

https://braxtonbrewing.com/