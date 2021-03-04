Braxton Brewing Co. Releases Graeter’s Caramel Macchiato Milk Stout

Braxton Brewing Co. and Graeter’s Ice Cream Team Up, Once Again, to Release an Indulgent Limited Edition Adult Beverage

CINCINNATI, OH – Braxton Brewing Co., a local brewery with national recognition, and Graeter’s Ice Cream, family-owned craft ice cream maker since 1870, released a timely and limited edition Caramel Macchiato Milk Stout that coincides with the launch of Graeter’s annual March Mystery Flavor, Caramel Macchiato. This craft beer combines the sweet flavor of Graeter’s Caramel Macchiato ice cream and Braxton’s expertly brewed Milk Stout for a one-of-a-kind drink fans will savor. Each four-pack of 16-oz. cans will be available at select Kroger stores in the Greater Cincinnati Area for an SRP of $9.99. Beginning this March, fans can also visit a Braxton Taproom to try this limited-batch collaboration while supplies last!

Braxton’s Caramel Macchiato Milk Stout highlights the flavors of Graeter’s smooth coffee ice cream mixed with toffee and milk chocolate caramel truffles. With each sip, it’s meant to transform America’s go-to morning wake-me-up drink into their new favorite adult beverage.

“It’s always a privilege to partner with such a beloved brand. Each collaboration is a testament to the local love surrounding both Braxton and Graeter’s alike,” shares Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “The launch of our Caramel Macchiato Milk Stout is a limited run that brings the indulgence Graeter’s does so well to the craft beer Braxton fans love.”

“Last summer, our Caramel Macchiato ice cream Bonus Flavor was a clear favorite to become our Mystery Flavor this year,” said Richard Graeter, fourth generation family member and president and CEO of Graeter’s Ice Cream. “Celebrating our launch alongside the launch of Braxton’s Caramel Macchiato Milk Stout is the ultimate way to bring this iconic flavor to consumers looking for more ways to enjoy an indulgent escape.”

The collaboration between Braxton Brewing Co. and Graeter’s allows each company to push the boundaries in their respective categories. Both brands have seen expansion across the Midwest, opening additional taprooms and scoop shops to serve more fans.

About Braxton Brewing Company

Born in a garage, a passion for brewing has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub of our lives and a place where we showcase our passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where our expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And like the garage of our past, our new home is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company was also recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award. So, welcome. You’re witnessing a dream come to life

About Graeter’s

Graeter’s Ice Cream produces craft ice cream using French Pots®, a small batch, artisanal method of production dating back over a century. Graeter’s has won the hearts of ice cream enthusiasts across the country as well as the respect of the nation’s most influential foodies. Tasted among 13 national brands, Graeter’s was voted the #1 Vanilla Ice Cream by MyRecipes.com in 2019. Famous for their signature chocolate chips, the Cincinnati-based company remains family owned and operated and continues to handcraft ice cream 2½ gallons at a time. Today, Graeter’s currently has 55 retail stores and ships over 300,000 pints annually for online mail order sales. Graeter’s can also be found in more than 6,000 grocery stores in 46 states. Visit www.graeters.comf or more information.