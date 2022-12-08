Braxton Brewing Co., Graeter’s Ice Cream and Dewey’s Pizza Reveal Plans For a New Union, KY Family Destination for Foodie Favorites

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Braxton Brewing Co., Graeter’s Ice Cream and Dewey’s Pizza are paring up to offer Northern Kentucky families a winning trifecta of experience in 2023. Together, they will bring beer lovers, foodies, families and everyone in between a unique experience, right in the heart of Union, Kentucky. The destination will be a joint effort by the brands that effectively expands their presence throughout Kentucky. Coming to the city in late 2023, the destination includes a Braxton Taproom, Dewey’s Pizzeria, and Graeter’s Scoop Shop centered around a 20,000 sq ft greenspace and beer garden. The companies plan to activate the space with a special focus on building a family and community-centric experience, overall.

The three brands have always been highly focused on being a central part of the communities they serve. That, in part, has pushed them to seek continuous growth and expansion. The new site will be more than a hub for the three brands, it is designed to be a destination for families looking for specialty programming, music, events and more.

“We’re excited about our collaboration in Union. For Graeter’s Ice Cream the scoop shop experience has always been a special way for people to enjoy our ice cream,” shared Chip Graeter, fourth generation family member and Chief of Retail Operations at Graeter’s Ice Cream. “Working with two other brands that put the same emphasis on guest experience is a privilege.”

“We love working with like-minded brands that embrace our communities in much the same way as we do,” said Chuck Lipp, President of Dewey’s Pizza. “Each brand will provide a premium experience for our collective guests. And, together, we will offer the community a space to meet and enjoy” Lipp also shared that guests will have options for dining at the new space, all with the hospitality and excellence Dewey’s is known for.

“Opening this new taproom in Union brings Braxton full circle. We grew up less than 100 yards from this new destination so this project truly brings us back to our roots. This is where we come home,” said Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “Not only are Graeter’s and Dewey’s great partners and pillars of the community, but they’re also the perfect way to make taproom guests smile. We want to bring three local favorites under one roof, once again.”

This partnership brings Braxton Taproom guests an entirely elevated food experience in Union, Kentucky. While it is an opportunity for Braxton, Graeter’s and Dewey’s to expand their footprints, the decision to open a taproom in Union truly stemmed from Braxton’s pride for its history and foundation. Guests will notice an ode to the craft beer brand’s proud roots.

About Braxton Brewing Company

Born in a garage, Braxton Brewing Co. has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub where Jake and Evan Rouse showcase their passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where the expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And, like the garage of their past, the brewery is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company was also recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award, and Braxton’s own Evan Rouse was featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink list. Further amplifying Braxton’s accomplishments, the brewery was highlighted on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.

About Graeter’s

Graeter’s Ice Cream, celebrating its 152nd anniversary, produces craft ice cream using French Pots®, a small batch, artisanal method of production dating back over a century. Graeter’s has won the hearts of ice cream enthusiasts across the country as well as the respect of the nation’s most influential foodies. Tasted among 13 national brands, Graeter’s was voted the #1 Vanilla Ice Cream by MyRecipes.com in 2019. Famous for their signature chocolate chips, the Cincinnati-based company remains family owned and operated and continues to handcraft ice cream 2½ gallons at a time. Today, Graeter’s currently has 55 retail stores and ships over 300,000 pints annually for online mail order sales. Graeter’s can also be found in more than 3,000 grocery stores in 46 states.

About Dewey’s Pizza

Since its inception in 1998, Dewey’s Pizza has been serving up creative pizzas, salads, and local craft beer across the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region. Their family-friendly environment is known for creating an exceptional guest experience and obsessing over fresh, next-level products. Dewey’s philanthropic giving efforts are locally focused, donating more than $1.5 million to local charities through fundraising and volunteerism efforts.

For More Information:

https://braxtonbrewing.com