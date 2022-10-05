Braxton Brewing Co. and Dewey’s Pizza Announce New Partnership

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Braxton Brewing Co., a local brewery with national recognition, is proud to partner with Dewey’s Pizza to bring the 24-year pizza veteran to its Covington, KY taproom and neighboring restaurant location in early 2023. The new Dewey’s location will sit at 43 W 7th St. in Covington, neighboring Braxton Brewing Co., where guests are invited to imbibe in the growing street scene in downtown Covington while enjoying Dewey’s signature menu of pizzas, calzones, salads, and more.

Braxton and Dewey’s – have always been – highly focused on being a central part of the communities they serve. That, in part, has pushed the brands to seek continuous growth and expansion. With Dewey’s now neighboring Braxton’s Covington taproom, guests will be able to enjoy two well-loved local favorites, all from the comfort of the recently renovated Braxton headquarters and restaurant space next door.

“We are excited to serve the Covington community alongside Braxton Brewing Company,” said Chuck Lipp, President of Dewey’s Pizza. “The revitalization of the community and the alignment between brands made it an appealing choice.” Lipp notes guests will have options for dining, either within Braxton’s expansive taproom or they may choose a traditional restaurant experience at Dewey’s. Both options are set to create an exceptional dining experience.

“We absolutely love giving people a space to escape and enjoy. With Dewey’s Pizza as our new neighbors, we feel we’ll be able to continue bringing a one-of-a-kind taproom experience to locals who already know and love this iconic Cincinnati brand,” says Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “Their establishment as a restaurant in Downtown Covington is a win for the city as a whole. Through our partnership, this elevated dining experience will grow the Covington area and welcome guests from across the tri-state.”

This partnership brings Braxton Taproom guests an entirely elevated food experience in the heart of downtown Covington. Meanwhile, guests looking for a Dewey’s dining experience will be able to enjoy their full-service restaurant next door. Dewey’s Pizza plans to open in early 2023. This is Dewey’s second Northern Kentucky location and eighth within the region.

About Braxton Brewing Company

Born in a garage, Braxton Brewing Co. has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub where Jake and Evan Rouse showcase their passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where the expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And, like the garage of their past, the brewery is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company was also recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award, and Braxton’s own Evan Rouse was featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink list. Further amplifying Braxton’s accomplishments, the brewery was highlighted on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.

About Dewey’s Pizza

Since its inception in 1998, Dewey’s Pizza has been serving up creative pizzas, salads, and local craft beer across the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region. Their family-friendly environment is known for creating an exceptional guest experience and obsessing over fresh, next-level products. Dewey’s philanthropic giving efforts are locally focused, donating more than $1.5 million to local charities through fundraising and volunteerism efforts.

For More Information:

https://braxtonbrewing.com/