Brave Brews Announces Festival Lineup, Special Guests—A Weekend to Remember in the Place Where Brave Women Winter

AUBURN, N.Y.— The second annual Brave Brews weekend in Auburn, New York, supporting the women and non- binary individuals of New York’s burgeoning craft beverage industry will return March 3 through 5, 2023, featuring special guests, specialty tours, and the coolest brewfest in town.

Brave Brews: Celebrating Women in Craft Beverage Festival was inspired by the growing success of the local Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day hosted by Prison City Brewing Co-Founder Dawn Schulz each March. Part of a national brewing collaborative project, the brew day is sponsored by the Pink Boots Society to commemorate International Women’s Day. This annual ritual is now part of an expanded weekend of events to kickoff Women’s History Month in the epicenter of the women’s rights movement. And this year, the festival is excited to announce that award-winning Brewmaster and Pink Boots Society Founder Teri Fahrendorf will be in Auburn for Brave Brews weekend.

Returning events for Friday, March 3, include Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day with Teri Fahrendorf at Prison City North Street Brewery and First Friday Brave Brews Weekend Kickoff in downtown Auburn. More than 20 First Friday events include tap takeovers and live music at local bars and breweries, open houses, art exhibits, and beverage tastings at historic and cultural sites, and a free downtown shuttle sponsored by AIDA in the evening hours to safely transport participants from site to site. Limited quantities of the weekend’s signature Brave Brews tumbler can be purchased and pre-ordered from Lake Life Laser Studio for pick-up on First Friday.

The Cayuga Museum of History and Art will unveil a new 2023 exhibition Fabrication that explores storytelling through clothing; the Equal Rights Heritage Center will host a book signing with craft beverage expert Tara Nurin, author of A Woman’s Place Is in the Brewhouse; Auburn Public Theater will screen the 2011 hit comedy Bridesmaids; and new this year is a downtown ice carving competition with Classic Hits 99.3 broadcasting live from the State Street Event Plaza.

Daytime festivities for Saturday March 4 feature Yoga with Beer, Seward House Museum’s “Real Housewives of Cayuga County” Tours, Pink Boots Society Member Chapter(s) lunch with Teri Fahrendorf, and other programmed events highlighting women in the craft beverage industry. Mid-afternoon on Saturday, Prison

City’s North Street Brewery will host FIRE & ICE Festival with live music, beverage tastings from more than 20 breweries and wineries, ice sculptures, and fireworks finale, followed by an evening performance from singer/songwriter Jess Novak at Prison City Pub and Brewery. Parking is extremely limited for FIRE & ICE Festival; free shuttles sponsored by AIDA will safely transport attendees from downtown to Prison City’s North Street location.

Start Sunday, March 5, with a Bagels & Beer Tasting, Authentic Jerk Pop-Up Shop at Melody’s, and an afternoon free film screening of Connie Cook: A Documentary at Auburn Public theater. Visitors and residents are also encouraged to explore Where Brave Women Winter itineraries that celebrate the forward-thinking female pioneers of the Finger Lakes, while supporting the region’s modern-day businesswomen and entrepreneurs and unleashing your inner brave woman.

This weekend is made possible by the following supporters, partners, and sponsors: City of Auburn; Prison City Brewing; Auburn Industrial Development Authority; A&M Graphics; NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center; Auburn Downtown BID; The Citizen; Classic Hits 99.3; Taste NY; Tour Cayuga; Lake Life Laser Studio; Brave Women FLX; Seward House Museum; Auburn Public Theater; Cayuga Museum of History and Art; City of Auburn Historic and Cultural Sites Commission.

Brave Brews 2023 is also still seeking interested sponsors to help make the event a continued city-wide success and has an offering of many sponsorship opportunities to support during the weekend celebration. Sponsorship reservation deadline is February 23, 2023.

City of Auburn Historic & Cultural Sites Commission

About the mission of Auburn’s Historic & Cultural Sites Commission is to support its designated organizations to achieve their missions through collaborative marketing, programming, and tourism strategies. The vision of the Commission is to position Auburn as the destination of choice in the Finger Lakes through support and promotion of its history and culture.

NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center

The NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center is the official welcome center and tourism hub for the City of Auburn, NY. It serves to shine a light on New York’s equal rights heritage, as well as, the historical, cultural, and entertainment assets the City of Auburn has to offer in a welcoming and educational manner.

Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day

Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day (CBD) is an international celebration of women and non-binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry — a movement to recognize the impact they have on our industry. Each year, registered teams brew beer and participate in Collaboration Brew Day, donating portions of the proceeds of their sales to help fund scholarships that support the Pink Boots mission to assist, inspire, and encourage the professional development and education of women and non-binary individuals in our industry. It is our largest, annual fundraising event.

For More Information:

https://www.bravebrewsfest.com/