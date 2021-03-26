Brasserie St. Feuillien Releases Specialty Belgian Blond Ale St. Feuillien FIVE

North America – Artisanal Imports is excited to announce that world-renowned Belgian brewer Brasserie St. Feuillien has added a new bottle-conditioned specialty Belgian Blond Ale to its offerings with St. Feuillien FIVE, which is now available nationwide in draft format with bottles following in late April.

St. Feuillien FIVE is a refreshing 5% ABV bottle-conditioned pale blond ale with a strong, sparkling character emitting fine bubbles. Delicate fruity hints empowered by nuances of citrus zests give way to a delightfully fresh and hoppy aroma. It is a flavorful, sweet and malty and full-bodied beer with a pleasant balance post-bitterness, and it pours with a stable head of white foam.

“We are thrilled to offer our retailers a new Belgian ale drinking experience this year with St. Feuillien FIVE,” says Bob Leggett CEO of Artisanal Imports. “The beer on draft is a refreshing welcome to warm spring days and the bottles are an excellent new addition to cellars as the yeast continuously adds complexity to the liquid.”

St. Feuillien FIVE is packaged in 330 ml 4-packs, six to a case, and 1/6 bbl U.S. Sankey kegs. St. Feuillien FIVE will accentuate the already outstanding portfolio of the St. Feuillien brand, which includes Grand Cru, Tripel, Quadrupel, Cuvee de Noel, Blonde, Saison and Grisette. St. Feuillien’s products are available in the following states: AK, AZ, CA, CT, CO, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MD, MI, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WV, WI and WY.

Interested in selling St. Feuillien FIVE in your retail store, bar or restaurant? Interested in becoming a distribution partner for Brasserie St. Feuillien? Please contact Crystal Bunger with interest.

About Brasserie St. Feuillien

Brasserie St. Feuillien (“Foo-Yen”) is the maker of some of the world’s most highly regarded Abbey Ales including the notable St. Feuillien Grand Cru, Saison, Blonde, Quadrupel and Tripel. The brewery started in the 7th century, when an Irish monk named Foylan, a name that later morphed into the more French “Feuillien”, was killed in the village of Le Roeulx. A chapel was built in his honor that became the Abbey St-Feuillien du Roeulx. Brasserie St. Feuillien is one of the oldest and most well-respected Abbey Breweries in Belgium. Founded by a Female Brewer in 1873, St. Feuillien is still in the family and led by a dynamic female five generations later with proceeds from each sale still going to the Foundation formed in St. Feuillien’s name.

Learn more at www.st-feuillien.com.

ABOUT ARTISANAL IMPORTS

Artisanal Imports is an importer of specialty beers from England, Germany, Belgium and beyond. Our portfolio of fine ales and lagers is broad and represents a wide range of beer styles, but it is not our mission to collect every small brewery across Europe. We believe in working in full partnership with our breweries and are careful to select beers that are high quality and interesting but that do not overlap one to the next. The company also represents a growing portfolio of U.S. based breweries and cideries to assist with national sales growth.

For more information on Artisanal Imports, please visit its website: www.artisanalimports.com. Follow Artisanal Imports socially @artisanalbeers