Boundary Bay Brewing Co. Releases First Beer of 25th Anniversary Collaboration Series

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — In 1995, we embarked on our journey as Northwest Beer Pioneers. Now, 25 years have gone by and our mission to save the ales is resolute. In 2020, we’re brewing a collaboration each month to memorialize our anniversary!

About the Beer

  • Name: History Lesson
  • Style: English-Style Pale Ale
  • Stats: 5.8% ABV | 13.9°P OG | 7 SRM | 30 IBU

This first collaboration was designed and brewed with Boundary Bay’s Original Brewer Howard Koon, former Brewer Dave Morales, and North Corner Brew Supply owner Robert Arzoo.

History Lesson pays homage to the English Pale Ale, a style that brewers modified in the 80s & 90s to revolutionize America’s thirst for craft. This easy-drinking, classic English Pale balances spot-on bready notes with textbook floral, fruity hop character. To appreciate the past, shelve the encyclopedia and enjoy your History Lesson on tap.

COMPOSITION

  • Malts: 2-Row Pale | Munich | Carastan | Vienna
  • Hops: Fuggles
  • Yeast: London III
  • Water: Lake Whatcom Watershed

CHARACTER

  • Appearance: Bright | Golden Orange
  • Aroma: Floral | Bready | Biscuity | Mild Fruitiness
  • Taste: Medium Sweetness | Mild Bitterness
  • Mouthfeel: Light-body | Smooth

For More Information: bbaybrewery.com/blogs/2020/1/21/boundary-bay-brewing-co-releases-first-beer-of-25th-anniversary-collaboration-series

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.