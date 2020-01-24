BELLINGHAM, Wash. — In 1995, we embarked on our journey as Northwest Beer Pioneers. Now, 25 years have gone by and our mission to save the ales is resolute. In 2020, we’re brewing a collaboration each month to memorialize our anniversary!

About the Beer

Name: History Lesson

Style: English-Style Pale Ale

Stats: 5.8% ABV | 13.9°P OG | 7 SRM | 30 IBU

This first collaboration was designed and brewed with Boundary Bay’s Original Brewer Howard Koon, former Brewer Dave Morales, and North Corner Brew Supply owner Robert Arzoo.

History Lesson pays homage to the English Pale Ale, a style that brewers modified in the 80s & 90s to revolutionize America’s thirst for craft. This easy-drinking, classic English Pale balances spot-on bready notes with textbook floral, fruity hop character. To appreciate the past, shelve the encyclopedia and enjoy your History Lesson on tap.

COMPOSITION

Malts: 2-Row Pale | Munich | Carastan | Vienna

Hops: Fuggles

Yeast: London III

Water: Lake Whatcom Watershed

CHARACTER

Appearance: Bright | Golden Orange

Aroma: Floral | Bready | Biscuity | Mild Fruitiness

Taste: Medium Sweetness | Mild Bitterness

Mouthfeel: Light-body | Smooth

For More Information: bbaybrewery.com/blogs/2020/1/21/boundary-bay-brewing-co-releases-first-beer-of-25th-anniversary-collaboration-series