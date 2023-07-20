Boulevard Honors Kansas City Irish Fest’s 21st Birthday With Limited Release Beer

To celebrate the 21st Kansas City Irish Fest, Boulevard Brewing Company is honoring the festival with a limited-edition beer, Sure Look. The dark lager, named after a colloquial phrase commonly used to impart familiarity to the beginning, middle or end of any good conversation, is now available in six-packs of 12-oz. bottles and on draft throughout the Kansas City area.

“The Kansas City Irish Fest has been a part of Boulevard’s local DNA since the festival was founded 21 years ago,” said Julie Weeks, Boulevard’s vice president of communications. “It allows us to pour a variety of Boulevard beverages for its patrons, and ah, Sure Look, gifted us friendships and collaboration with the festival’s board and planners throughout the years. We raise a pint to their efforts in remaining Kansas City’s largest annual festival. Slainte!”

At 5.5% ABV, Sure Look, is a dark lager with a spicy, floral hop aroma. The beer is now available for a limited time as the Kansas City community looks forward to the 21st annual event at Crown Center on Labor Day weekend. Kansas City Irish Fest will feature over 30 local, regional, national and international musical groups performing traditional Irish, Irish American Folk and Celtic Rock September 1-3.

“All of us at Irish Fest are honored, excited and more than a little thirsty for the release of Sure Look, Boulevard’s new beer brewed just for us on our 21st birthday,” said Dan Regan, KC Irish Fest creative director. “Considering that Boulevard has been with us since year one, this is just about the best birthday present we could hope for! We’ll try not to drink it all before Fest weekend so we can share some with our crowds!”

