Boulevard Brewing Releases Teal Rising in Support of the Kansas City Current

KANSAS CITY, MO – To celebrate Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League team, The Kansas City Current, Boulevard Brewing Co. is pleased to announce it has brewed Teal Rising, a 4% ABV Proud Pilsner.

“What a week for our NWSL team!” said Ali Bush, Boulevard Brand Director. “We are proud of what KC Current is doing for athletes, for fans, for women and for Kansas City. The team is an inspiration to all of us at Boulevard. We toast this new brew to them, and to a bold, bright future.”

Teal Rising features a crisp body, unwavering balance between hops and malt, and a swift finish. Draft pours and 32oz crowlers of Teal Rising will be available at the Tours & Rec Center Beer Hall beginning Monday, November 1st at 12:00pm, while supplies last.

“We are thrilled to partner with Boulevard for this very special release of Teal Rising in conjunction with our team name and crest announcement,” said Amber Cox, Chief Operating Officer for the Current. “The Boulevard team, and specifically designer Rebecca Stone, captured the essence of our players and brand beautifully with the label design. I’m looking forward to joining our fans at Boulevard for a Teal Rising toast!”

The KC Current is committed to investing 10 percent of sponsorship revenues in community programs to support education, equality and endeavors to keep kids playing supports. In alignment with this mission, Boulevard will donate 10 percent of all Teal Rising proceeds to The Women’s Intersport Network for Kansas City (WIN for KC), whose mission is to empower the lives of girls and women through advocating and promoting the lifetime value of sports and fitness, while providing opportunities for participation and leadership development.

Boulevard Brewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest. Their beers are available in 47 states and 11 countries.

