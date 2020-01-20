Boulevard Brewing Packages Tank 7 in Cans as Part of Promotion for A Quiet Place Part II

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shhhh! In a groundbreaking partnership with Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place Part II, Boulevard Brewing Company today announced the release of a new packaging format for its popular, award-winning Tank 7 beer. The Kansas City brewery is now rolling out an exclusive, limited-edition four-pack of 16 oz cans featuring imagery tied to the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 thriller, scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on March 20th.

Previously available only in bottles, the new year-round can of Tank 7 – a celebrated saison known for its complex flavor and fruity aromatics – represents an important milestone for Boulevard. To mark the occasion and the Paramount partnership, the new campaign invites fans to “Enjoy the thrill, if you dare” by cracking open a can.

“As fans of the first film, our team was thrilled to collaborate with Paramount by connecting the sequel to one of our most beloved beers,” said Natalie Gershon, vice president of marketing for Boulevard Brewing. “The film and the beer are both scary-good, and Tank 7’s distinctive taste makes it the perfect complement to all sorts of foods—including popcorn!”

ABOUT A QUIET PLACE PART II

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.The film, which will be released nationwide on March 20th, is written and directed by John Krasinksi and stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou. Basedon the characters by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck, the film is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form,Brad Fuller, John Krasinski and executive produced by Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano, and Aaron Janus.

ABOUT BOULEVARD BREWING CO.

Boulevard Brewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest, producing fresh,flavorful beers using traditional ingredients and the best of both old and new brewing techniques.Known for their full flavor, exceptional balance and superior quality, Boulevard beers are availablein 41 states and 11 countries. For more information, visit boulevard.com or follow us onfacebook.com/Boulevard, twitter.com/Boulevard_Beer and instagram.com/boulevard_beer.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT PICTURES CORPORATION

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.