Boulevard Brewing Company Celebrates Upcoming Football Season With New Releases

With a fairytale ending to the 2022 football season, the Kansas City community is hoping to continue the winning streak well into its 2023 games. To celebrate this past epic run as well as the upcoming season, Boulevard Brewing Company is drumming up excitement with brand new releases, updated packaging and the renewal of a familiar partnership.

To celebrate football’s 2023 kickoff, Boulevard Brewing Company presents a limited-edition Imperial Wheat, Another Round. A testament to Kansas City’s greatness and love for its champions, Another Round is smooth and refreshing at 8% ABV. The special release beer will be available in 750ml bottles for a limited time only.

Additionally, just in time for prime tailgating, Boulevard Brewing Company is releasing a brand-new variant of its beloved Unfiltered Wheat, Strawberry Wheat. Throughout August, the limited release bursting with sweet strawberry flavor, will be available in six-packs and 12-packs. And, a fellow Boulevard up and comer, BLVD ’89, is getting a Kansas City-inspired makeover. BLVD ’89, Boulevard’s Missouri-made crisp and clean lager, will dress up for the season in new can and bottle boxes featuring Kansas City’s hometown colors.

“Boulevard Brewing Company is excited to offer football fans across the Midwest the best lineup of beers and seltzers for all of their tailgating and game-watching adventures,” said Brian Reames, VP of marketing at Boulevard. “We are excited to partner with Kansas City’s favorite ‘Protector of Tailgates,’ Creed Humphrey, again as our Boulevard brand ambassador for tailgating. Nothing beats a refreshing Boulevard beverage while cheering on Creed and Kansas City’s favorite football team.”

This year, Humphrey will help celebrate Kansas City’s best tailgates and raise money for KC Pet Project along the way. Each week of the season, football fans can tag Creed Humphrey and Boulevard on social media to show off their tailgate, no matter where it may be. Whether fans are prepping for the game at home, at their local bar or at Arrowhead Stadium, Humphrey will pick his favorite to win an autographed Boulevard item and be entered to win a grand prize. Boulevard will also make a $100 charitable donation each week in the winner’s name to KC Pet Project.

“I am excited to run it back with Kansas City’s favorite craft brewery, Boulevard Brewing Company, in year two of Protecting Tailgates all across Chiefs Kingdom,” said Creed Humphrey. “Boulevard beers and seltzers are the perfect choice for any tailgates. I am also excited to raise money once again for KC Pet Project with my annual Tailgate Gala held at Boulevard Brewery.”

