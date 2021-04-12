Boulevard Brewing Co. Launches Tip Your Cap Baseball Beer in Partnership with Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Boulevard Brewing Company is stepping up to the plate with the launch of Tip Your Cap, a baseball beer created to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Negro Leagues.

“We’re honored to team up with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on this collaboration,”said Bobby Dykstra, vice president of sales at Boulevard parent company Duvel Moortgat USA. “The Negro Leagues play an important role in our nation’s history and the museum is a treasured attraction for the Kansas City community.”

A portion of the proceeds from the beer will be donated to the Negro LeaguesBaseball Museum to support its mission of preserving and celebrating the rich history of African American baseball and its role in the social advancement of our nation. “We’re thrilled to be able to support the museum while commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues,” said Dykstra.

“TheNegro Leagues Baseball Museum is proud to partner with Boulevard BrewingCompany on this special and fun promotion that honors the Negro Leagues and supports the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum,” said museum president, BobKendrick. “We’re excited to see fans around the country raise their cans and ‘tip their caps’ in a fitting salute to America’s unsung baseball heroes who overcame tremendous social adversity to play ball.”

At4.6% ABV, the baseball style beer pairs perfectly with peanuts, Cracker Jacks, hot dogs, home runs and extra innings. The beer will be available on tap and in cans May through August 2021. Tip Your Cap will be available for purchase throughout the country anywhere that Boulevard is sold.

About Boulevard Brewing Company

Boulevard Brewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest. Their beers are available in 45 states and 11countries. Learn more at boulevard.com, or find them on social at facebook.com/Boulevard, twitter.com/Boulevard_Beer and instagram.com/Boulevard_Beer.

About Negro Leagues BaseballMuseum

Established in a one-room office in 1990, the Negro LeaguesBaseball Museum (NLBM) is a privately funded, not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African American baseball and its profound impact on the social advancement of America. In 2006, the United States Congress designated the NLBM as “America’s National NegroLeagues Baseball Museum.” Please join our efforts to ensure that the legacy of the Negro Leagues plays on to inspire future generations! For more information, please visit our website www.nlbm.com.

