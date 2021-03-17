Boulevard Brewing Co. Launches Distribution in Montana

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Boulevard Brewing Company today announced that its beers will soon be available throughout the state of Montana. The Kansas City brewery has appointed George’s Distributing to market its brands throughout the Big Sky State. With the addition, Boulevard beers will now be available in 44 states and the District of Columbia.

“We’re honored to add our beers to the flourishing craft beer scene in Montana,” said Bobby Dykstra, vice president of sales at Boulevard parent company Duvel Moortgat USA. “We have a great partner in George’s Distributing – they have an established reputation in the community and are known for their devotion to customer service and innovative thinking.”

“Bringing Boulevard Brewing Company to craft beer lovers in Montana has been a long-standing goal,” said Jason Combs, Beer and Cider Brand Manager at George’s Distributing. “With iconic brands like Tank 7, craft fan favorites like Space Camper and innovation brands like Quirk, Boulevard has stamped their brand in the craft beverage industry.”

Founded in 1989, Boulevard Brewing Company has grown to become the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest, brewing an array of appealing, adventurous, highly acclaimed beers. Many of Boulevard’s most popular beers will hit shelves and taps later this month, including Tank 7, Unfiltered Wheat, Bourbon Barrel Quad and Berry Noir, along with a variety of seasonal and limited release offerings. In addition, Quirk Spiked & Sparkling Seltzers from the brewery’s “side hustle,” Boulevard Beverage Co., which focuses on projects outside its traditional beer homeland, will also be available.

“Until now, Montana could only savor beers like Love Child or Dark Truth at a friend’s house after traveling to what seemed like faraway lands,” said Combs. “Today, George’s Distributing is truly excited to be partnering with Boulevard Brewing Company in our backyard. We look forward to turning that once-in-a-while occasion into a continuous celebration for craft beer enthusiasts and all consumers of adult beverages in Montana. We are proud to be part of the future with Boulevard Brewing Company!”

Details on local launch events and retail locations can be found on Boulevard’s website and social media outlets.

About Boulevard Brewing Company

Boulevard Brewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest. Their beers are available in 44 states and 11 countries. Learn more at boulevard.com, or find them on social at facebook.com/Boulevard, twitter.com/Boulevard_Beer and instagram.com/Boulevard_Beer.

