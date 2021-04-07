Boulevard Brewing Co. Adds Distribution in West Virginia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Boulevard Brewing Company today announced that its beers are now available throughout the state of West Virginia. The Kansas City brewery has appointed North Central Distributor to market its brands throughout the MountainState. With the addition, Boulevard beers will now be available in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

“We’re honored to add our beers to the craft beer scene in West Virginia,” said Bobby Dykstra, vice president of sales at Boulevard parent company Duvel Moortgat USA.“We have a fantastic local partner in North Central Distributor, with a well-known reputation for being a family-owned and-operated distributor with outstanding customer service.”

“NorthCentral is excited to partner with Boulevard Brewing Company for the entire state of West Virginia,” said Andrew Folio, president of North CentralDistributor. “Boulevard delivers a great product and has a fantastic team behind the brand. We can’t wait to deliver this beer to our eager customers in the Mountain State.”

Founded in 1989, Boulevard Brewing Company has grown to become the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest, brewing an array of appealing, adventurous, highly acclaimed beers. Many of Boulevard’s most popular beers will hit shelves and taps this week, including Tank 7, Unfiltered Wheat, and Space Camper CosmicIPA, along with a variety of seasonal and limited release offerings. In addition, Quirk Spiked & Sparkling Seltzers from the brewery’s “side hustle,” Boulevard Beverage Co., which focuses on projects outside its traditional beer homeland, will also be available.

Detailso n local launch events and retail locations can be found on Boulevard’s website and social media outlets.

About Boulevard Brewing Company

BoulevardBrewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest. Their beers are available in 45states and 11 countries. Learn more at boulevard.com, or find them on social at facebook.com/Boulevard,twitter.com/Boulevard_Beerand instagram.com/Boulevard_Beer.