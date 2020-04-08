Boulevard Adds Fling Mojito to Canned Cocktail Lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Out-of-office message on, cold drink in hand, a vision of swaying palms and turquoise water—Boulevard’s latest Fling cocktail release will transport you to a South Beach state of mind, where the music is hot, the cars are cool, and the mint is muddled.

Consider it “Fling Break,” an escape into the vacation vibes we can all use right now.

Introducing Fling Mojito, a crisp combination of island rum, tangy lime and refreshing mint. The all-natural, ready-to-drink cocktail is the seventh flavor to join the Fling family.

Clocking in at 5% ABV, with 100 calories and 2 grams of carbohydrates, the packaging of this guilt-free Mojito showcases “South Beach style,” celebrating the colorful Cuban and Floridian roots of this iconic, thirst-quenching cocktail.

To celebrate the release, Boulevard invites Fling drinkers to enjoy #FlingBreak, wherever and whatever that may look like now. While people across the country are social distancing, #FlingBreak is the virtual happy hour everyone can get in on.

Boulevard welcomes beer and cocktail fans alike to join the party by hosting a virtual happy hour with Fling Mojito. On Instagram, Fling offers tips and tricks for hosting your own #FlingBreak party at home, joining virtually with friends and family. By tagging @flingcocktails and using #FlingBreak, Fling fans can share their own #FlingBreak with Mojito, or any of the six other Fling flavors.

“Each Fling cocktail propels drinkers to a new place, even if they’re just enjoying them at home,” said Ali Bush, Fling brand manager. “Fling Break is a fun way to help us bring the beach to our backyards, and to connect with others while continuing to protect our communities.”

Fling Mojito will be available year-round in four-packs of 12-ounce cans, joining six other cocktails in the Fling family: Blood Orange Vodka Soda, Cucumber Lime Gin and Tonic, Margarita, Mai Tai, Rye Whiskey Mule and Bourbon Smash. Mojito will debut on April 6, and will be available in most of Fling’s 32-state territory.

About Boulevard Beverage Company

Side hustle, passion project, creative playground – it’s all these, and more. For 30 years, Boulevard has brewed an array of appealing, adventurous, highly acclaimed beers. As experts in the fine art of flavor, we’ve stepped out of our sandbox, pushing boundaries and exploring new territory in a drive to deliver the best and most interesting adult beverages. First up is Fling, a line of all-natural, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. For more information visit Boulevard.com/Fling or follow us on facebook.com/FlingCocktailsand instagram.com/FlingCocktails.

About Boulevard Brewing Company

Boulevard Brewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest, dedicated to producing fresh, flavorful beers using traditional ingredients and the best of both old and new brewing techniques. Boulevard beers are now available in 41 states and 11 countries. For more information, visit boulevard.com or follow us on facebook.com/Boulevard, twitter.com/Boulevard_Beer and instagram.com/boulevard_beer.