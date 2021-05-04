Boulder Breweries Collaborate on “CO Care Can” to Support Victims & Families Of Boulder Supermarket Tragedy

Boulder, CO – To support victims, families, and those directly impacted by the Boulder Supermarket Tragedy, local breweries, Upslope Brewing Company, Oskar Blues Brewing, Left Hand Brewing, Sanitas Brewing Co., Bootstrap Brewing Co. and Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery have teamed with brand marketing accelerator, Fortnight Collective to create, “Colorado Care Can”, an assortment of community crafted beers provided to support The Colorado Healing Fund and bring hope back to the Boulder community. 100% of the proceeds from CO Care Can will go to Colorado Healing Fund, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created in 2018 to assist local communities with the financial, emotional and physical needs of victims of mass tragedies that occur in the state of Colorado. The organization serves as the secure point for the community to donate and works with the victim advocates and service providers to distribute the funds to victims.

“We feel a deep responsibility to help our neighbors in any way we can, said Matt Cutter, Founder and President at Upslope Brewing Company. “By joining together with local breweries with a common purpose, our hope is to engage the community in the best way we know how and help Boulder heal.”

The CO Care Can idea was created by Boulder-based, Fortnight Collective which specializes in AdHacks, a design-sprint process built to liberate the strategic and creative development of brands. In a matter of days, Fortnight Collective brainstormed and ideated with the breweries on fourteen creative design ideas. Ultimately, the CO Care Can was selected, which will act as a mechanism to empower beer drinkers to contribute to the Colorado Healing Fund. The can spotlights the Colorado state flag at half mast along with ten stars in a circular pattern to represent the ten victims. The flag waves in such a way that it distorts the center ‘CO’ icon into a heart, visually showing respect and support for all of those impacted. “As a proud Coloradan, it’s upsetting to see the Boulder community in pain,” said Andy Nathan, CEO of Fortnight Collective. “While we can’t take the hurt away after this tragedy, we know how important it is to come together to show compassion. Through this design, we wanted to communicate our respect for the victims and give back to them, while also empowering our tight knit community which comes together in the face of tragedy.”

The CO Care Can will be available at the taprooms of above mentioned Boulder breweries and will also include a QR code to take consumers directly to the Colorado Healing Fund. Tote bags with a similar design will also be sold at the taprooms with all proceeds going to the Colorado Healing Fund.

For More Information:

https://www.coloradohealingfund.org