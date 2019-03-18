Boston Beer Names Uber, Inc. GM Meghan Joyce to Board of Directors

For just the third time in the 35-year history of the Boston Beer Company, a woman has been appointed to the brewery’s board of directors.

The country’s second largest craft beer producer, as ranked by trade group the Brewers Association, today announced that Uber, Inc. regional general manager Meghan Joyce has been named to the company’s board, which was first established in 1995.

The 34-year-old Harvard grad, who has worked for six years with the ridesharing company and previously served as a senior policy advisor for the United States Department of the Treasury, supplants Gregg Tanner, who died at the age of 62 on January 24.

“Meghan’s significant accomplishments and extensive experience in consumer recruitment and engagement, and using new technologies to reach audiences that align with our drinkers, will add significant depth to the Board as we grow our business, product portfolio, customer base, and employee base,” Boston Beer founder and chairman Jim Koch said via a press release.

Joyce, who became a Class A director of the company effective March 14, is just the third woman to serve on Boston Beer Company’s board of directors, according to a company spokesperson.

Cynthia Fisher, Koch’s wife, is a Class B director and has served on the board since 2012.

Prior to Fisher’s appointment, the last woman to serve on Boston Beer’s board was Rhonda Kallman, who co-founded the company with Koch.

Kallman, who most recently founded Boston Harbor Distillery, was the first director appointed to the board when Boston Beer went public in 1995.

In a press release, Joyce said she’s “eagerly followed” the company over the last decade.

“I’ve been inspired by Boston Beer’s commitment to innovation, starting with its role in the growth of the craft beer industry, which continues to this day,” she said. “I am thrilled to be joining the Boston Beer Board at this exciting time in the company’s growth.”

According to an SEC filing, Joyce received 844 shares of class A common stock, valued at $266,653 ($315.94 per share), on March 14.

Joyce also serves on the board of overseers for WBUR, Boston’s largest NPR station.

Other members of Boston Beer’s board of directors include current CEO Dave Burwick, and David Fialkow, the managing director of General Catalyst, a venture capital firm.

Michael Spillane, a Nike executive, and Jean-Michel Valette, a former wine executive who serves as an independent advisor to various consumer companies, are also Class A directors.

A press release with additional details is included below.

The Boston Beer Company Appoints Meghan V. Joyce to its Board of Directors

BOSTON, MA, March 18, 2019,/PRNewswire/ – The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) announced today that Meghan V. Joyce has been appointed as a Director of the Company, effective March 14, 2019.

Ms. Joyce, 34, has spent the past six years at Uber, Inc., a tech company headquartered in San Francisco. From 2017 to 2019, she has served as Regional General Manager for Uber US & Canada Cities, responsible for business outcomes and rider and driver experience in communities across the United States and Canada. Ms. Joyce served as Uber’s East Coast General Manager from 2015 to 2017 and Boston General Manager from 2013 to 2015. Prior to that, she served as a Senior Policy Advisor for the United States Department of the Treasury in Washington, D.C. from 2011 to 2012. Ms. Joyce previously worked as an investor for Bain Capital and a consultant for Bain & Company. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College.

Jim Koch, Founder, and Chairman of the Company, said, “Meghan’s significant accomplishments and extensive experience in consumer recruitment and engagement, and using new technologies to reach audiences that align with our drinkers, will add significant depth to the Board as we grow our business, product portfolio, customer base, and employee base. We look forward to her insights and guidance.”

Ms. Joyce will serve as an independent Class A Director.

“I’ve eagerly followed the trajectory of The Boston Beer Company for the past decade plus,” Ms. Joyce said. “I’ve been inspired by Boston Beer’s commitment to innovation, starting with its role in the growth of the craft beer industry, which continues to this day. I am thrilled to be joining the Boston Beer Board at this exciting time in the Company’s growth.”

About the Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. began in 1984 and today brews more than 60 styles of Samuel Adams beer. Our portfolio of brands also includes Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Marathon Brewing Company, Wild Leaf Hard Tea, Tura Alcoholic Kombucha, and several other craft beer brands brewed by A&S Brewing, our craft beer incubator. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com.