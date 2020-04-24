Boomtown Brewery Announces New Releases and Curbside Beer, BBQ and Taco Pickup

Los Angeles, CA – Boomtown Brewery is thrilled to announce a slew of new offerings to challenge the notion that you cannot have a good time with great beer in quarantine. In addition to conforming to Coronavirus safety precautions (brewing is one of the “cleanest” beverage processes already) Boomtown responded quickly to the crisis with both online ordering and contactless pick up straight from their loading dock, and are now curating new ways to serve their patrons amidst the pandemic.

Fresh off of last week’s special release of “Stir Crazy,” a hazy IPA four-pack that came with its very own Instagram Live DJ Session, they have canned their stalwart Mexican Lager, Bad Hombre, in brand-new six packs. The light, crisp, and clean brew will retail for $12 with a special promotion of $38 for a case (4 six-packs) running until Sunday, April 26th. Clocking in at 4.8% abv with flavorsome Hallertauer hops and spicy and floral notes, it’s the perfect beer for spring. With Cinco De Mayo just a moment away, Boomtown Brewery is embracing the at-home mixologist by creating a Michelada package that will include two six-packs of Bad Hombre and a bottle of “I Love Michelada” mix for $30 from Friday, April 24th until Sunday, April 26th.

Other special offerings from Boomtown’s loading dock include a West Coast IPA Lovers package that contains a four-pack of their iconic Limelight IPA and a 32-ounce crowler of their Nose Job IPA for $18. Crowlers are flying off the shelves with their buy one, get one at half-price deal, and guests can bring in their own sanitized growlers (which Boomtown will also sanitize) for more ways to get top notch craft beer. Boomtown has also partnered with their longtime food collaborators Corazon LA for Taco Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:00pm-6:00pm and Curbside BBQ from Highland Hickory on Saturdays from 12:00pm-7:00pm. Both vendors have pre-order on their websites for take-out, ensuring a solid beer and food moment need not wait until quarantine ends.

Boomtown Brewery is open daily for tasty beer from 12:00pm-7:00pm with pre-orders available from their website here. While social distancing precautions are in effect, Boomtown plans to continue to release new cans and creations until guests can once again safely enjoy a brew from their taproom.Until we can hit the tap room together again.