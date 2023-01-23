Boochcraft Launches 2023 Liquid Art Lab Flavor, Cherry Limeade

Boochcraft Hard Kombucha is excited to announce its newest flavor of 2023 and the first of the Liquid Art Lab series for the year, Cherry Limeade. The same as the nostalgic cherry limeade you grew up on with a hint of lime. A walk down memory lane with more tartness balanced with a pop of sweet cherry. This fresh take on the drive-thru classic invites you to take a walk down memory lane but is a no-frills version of your childhood favorite, replacing preservatives and artificial flavors with freshness you can taste!

The Liquid Art Lab cans for 2023 were designed by one of the founders of Lady & Larder, Boo Sims! Liquid Art Lab is a limited edition series that Boochcraft uses as an innovation playground to test new flavors with consumers.

There were quite a few people at Boochcraft that kept asking for a Cherry Limeade flavor, and to be honest the request didn’t initially stick. The more people kept asking for it the harder it became to deny that it would be the perfect flavor to add to Boochcraft’s portfolio. From there, the inspiration started to spin off those nostalgic nights of grabbing a 7-11 slushie (or Sonic Cherry Limeade) with some friends and heading down to a hangout spot whether it was the movies, the beach, the woods or the basement. It should be no frills, just that nostalgic comforting flavor without all the sugar and added fake stuff; this is truly a nod to a traditional Cherry Limeade but executed the Boochcraft way!

Being the only hard kombucha brand to press their juice in-house and use locally sourced real, organic ingredients, BoochCraft sets itself apart by deliberately making a product so fresh that it has to be refrigerated at all times. Their goal is to make uncompromised products, for the moments you WANT to remember.

For More Information:

https://boochcraft.com/flavors/cherry-limeade/