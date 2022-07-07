Boochcraft Launches 2022 Liquid Art Lab Series

SAN DIEGO, California – Boochcraft, the plant-based, organic hard kombucha company, has officially released the second of three flavors to come from their highly anticipated Liquid Art Lab series for 2022. The series is a celebration of simple pleasures and acts as an innovation playground for Boochcraft to add its own twist on delicious classics. The flavors featured in this limited release include Hibiscus Lemonade (launched in April), Peach Iced Tea (launched in June) and Cranberry Punch, to be released later this year.

The Liquid Art Lab was started as a way for Boochcraft to explore the artistry of flavor creation. The 2022 series consists of three new yet nostalgic flavor releases meant to remind consumers of simpler times while also featuring whole organic fruit sourced from local farms based on seasonality, live cultures and organic ingredients. Hibiscus Lemonade kicked off the series as a liquid love letter to San Diego and a shoutout to the city’s Spanish roots. Peach Iced Tea, launched in June, is a fun twist on a classic, inspired by long summer days filled with activities, warm sunshine and enjoying the moment. The series will finish later in the year with Cranberry Punch.

Kyle Oliver, R&D manager, spoke about the careful curation that went into Peach Iced Tea, stating, “Peach Iced Tea is a refreshing twist on a classic. Filled with the familiarity of fresh peaches, but with a tropical twist of sweet guava and beautiful herbal notes of white tea, this is our celebration of summer and all its simple pleasures. The peaches are sourced from Masumoto Farm in Fresno, California, in order to keep everything as fresh and local as possible. This flavor is meant to ground you in the moment, reminding you of the simplicity of warm sunshine, cold iced tea and the summer air.”

Each Liquid Art Lab can will consist of six illustrations by Andie Richardson depicting scenes from the many adventures a Boochcraft can sees in a year. Hibiscus Lemonade will showcase San Diego’s well-known sightseeing spots, while Peach Iced Tea highlights classic summer activities. Cranberry Punch illustrates being home to celebrate with friends and enjoy the holiday season. The series is an ode to simple pleasures, aiming to recall memories of happiness or the feelings of being around those you care about.

Boochcraft, founded in 2016 by three friends in San Diego, California, ignited a brand-new industry of better-for-you beverages in the alcohol space: hard kombucha. With an uncompromised focus on quality, Boochcraft is juicing whole, organic fruits and fresh herbs in-house at their Boochery in Chula Vista, California, to craft a naturally gluten-free, unpasteurized, vegan alcoholic drink that provides a happier buzz. Boochcraft has committed to brewing responsibly through sustainable manufacturing practices and a long-standing partnership with 1% for the Planet. With a mix of year-round flavors and seasonal releases, Boochcraft currently delivers the highest-quality, lowest-impact hard kombucha across 13 states nationwide.

https://boochcraft.com