Boochcraft Hard Kombuca Adds Peach Iced Tea to Core Lineup

SAN DIEGO, California – Boochcraft, the plant-based, organic hard-kombucha brand, is thrilled to announce the addition of Peach Iced Tea to their core flavor lineup. As a 2022 limited-edition Liquid Art Lab flavor, Peach Iced Tea scored exceptionally well in consumer testing, with strong sell-in and sell-through numbers to support the findings. The Liquid Art Lab (LAL) series was founded as a way for Boochcraft to explore the artistry of flavor creation and get consumer feedback on new and unique flavors. Due to the immediate success of Peach Iced Tea among consumers, it will be added to Boochcraft’s core lineup, making it available year-round starting April 2023. Fellow LAL 2022 release Cranberry Punch is now available, just in time for the holidays, and Cherry Limeade, a fresh take on the blast from the past, will become available in late December, kicking off the 2023 Liquid Art Lab series.

The LAL series acts as an innovation playground that produces three limited-edition releases each year. The 2022 and 2023 releases consist of new yet nostalgic flavors meant to remind consumers of simpler times while featuring whole organic fresh fruit sourced from local farms based on seasonality, live cultures and organic ingredients. Notably, Peach Iced Tea, originally launched in June 2022, was inspired by long summer days filled with warm sunshine and enjoying the moment.

Megan Yang, Brand Manager, spoke about the careful curation that went into Peach Iced Tea, stating, “Peach Iced Tea is a refreshing twist on a classic. Filled with the familiarity of fresh peaches, but with a tropical twist of sweet guava and beautiful herbal notes of white tea, this is our celebration of summer and all its simple pleasures.”

Meanwhile, the last flavor release of 2022, Cranberry Punch, came together as a happy accident — a holiday miracle, if you will. Initially brewed as an exclusive “employee Booch” made from leftover ingredients around the kitchen, the flavor evolved into a staff favorite, turned into a taproom top seller and is now a Liquid Art Lab release.

“We wanted to use real organic juices and fragrant spices to create the perfect drink for a holiday party, a relaxing fall evening or a dinner with friends. Cranberry Punch has become a brewery favorite for any of these occasions, and we hope you’ll enjoy a can with whatever fall activity makes you happiest,” says Luka Jonicich, R&D brewer.

All these innovative flavors come together as an ode to simple pleasures and nostalgia, aiming to recall memories of happiness or the feelings of being around those you care about.

